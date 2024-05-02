Two dept heads held over making false claims probe

MELAKA: Two heads of federal departments and a company director in Melaka were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), on suspicion of submitting false claims related to the departments’ programme and transfer move in 2023.

According to a source, one of the suspects was believed to be using the invoices for the purpose of making false claims of the payment of the department’s programme in 2023, amounting to approximately RM24,900.

“The suspect is believed to have conspired with the company’s director to use invoices containing false details, which are supply claims, when the supply was never carried out for the programme organised last year.

“Another suspect, a woman, was alleged to have made a false claim related to the transfer move, amounting to RM6,000, to her department,“ he said, adding that all the suspects were arrested at the MACC Office in Melaka at 2.30 pm today, when appearing to record statements.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director, Mohd Shahril Che Saad, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, and did not rule out the possibility of calling some civil servants from both departments to give statements.

He also expressed concern, because department heads should adhere to the principles of trust and accountability in cleaning their departments from any corruption and abuse of power, instead of being the perpetrators in their respective departments.

He said that the cases are being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, and the suspects will be brought to court tomorrow to obtain remand order. -Bernama