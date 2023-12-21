Two killed in accident involving three lorries

TANGKAK: Two people were killed while three others were injured in an accident involving three lorries at Km164.8 of the North-South Expressway (south-bound) near the entrance to the Tangkak rest and service area here, early today.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Zamri Ayob said 18 firemen from Tangkak and Bukit Gambir stations rushed to the scene upon receiving a call at 4.26 am.

He said the driver and the attendant of a five-tonne Isuzu lorry, who were pinned to their seats, were killed on the spot.

“The three injured victims, namely two drivers and an attendant were sent to the Tangkak Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

The operation ended at 6.05 am, he added. - Bernama