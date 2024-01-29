Two lorry drivers among three fined for goat smuggling

SETIU: A lorry driver and attendant were fined RM10,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for transporting 78 goats from Thailand into the country without the permission of the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) last year.

Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari meted out the fine, in default 10 months in jail, on Muhammad Hafihnizam Idris, 30, and Mohamad Sharif Abd Rahman, 23, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered that the 78 male goats worth RM22,951.20 be forfeited to the government.

According to the charge, the two men were alleged to have transported the goats, which were put into sacks, using a lorry without the permission of the Terengganu Veterinary Service Department, in Kampung Penarik, here at 7.50 pm on Dec 13 last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate proceeding, another lorry driver, Mohd Farhan Ab Rahim, 36, was fined RM8,000, in default eight months in prison, after pleading guilty to a similar offence.

He was charged with transferring 49 female goats worth RM13,160 from Thailand into the country at Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu in front of the Setiu Court at 8.45 pm on July 12 last year without the permission of the Terengganu Veterinary Service Department.

The goats were also forfeited to the government.

Prosecuting officer from the Terengganu Veterinary Service Department Mohd Shahihan Mohd Tahar prosecured in both cases, while all the accused were unrepresented. -Bernama