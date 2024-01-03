Two more charged with becoming organised crime gang members

KOTA KINABALU: Two more individuals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with becoming members of the organised crime group “Geng Upik” between 2015 and last year.

However, no plea was recorded from Norsyafilah Pawawoi, 28, and Zulkahar Dusing, 29, after the charge was read out before Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim.

The accused were charged with being members of the organised crime group in Kota Kinabalu here under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a jail term of between five years and 20 years.

Norsyafilah has been serving a prison sentence for drug-related offences since 2016, while Zulkahar has been detained at Tawau Prison since 2022 for similar offences.

Noor Hafizah fixed March 22 for mention of the case and no bail was granted to the accused.

Deputy public prosecutor Lina Hanini Ismail appeared for the prosecution, while the two accused were unrepresented.

Earlier, 11 people charged with being members of the same organised crime group on Jan 22 appeared in the same Sessions Court today for the re-mention of the case.

The accused are businessman Datuk Maslan Sani, 41; Rahman Burijin, 44; Jaisalfian Jaineh@Zaini, 45; Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33; Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37; Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 51; Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31; Fazrul Bahar, 32; Alkan Abraham, 35; Mazlan Mahmud, 49; Mahathir Jibarail, 49.

Lawyer Chin Tek Ming represented Maslan and Fazrul; Sylyester Kuan acted for Mohd Fauzie and Mazlan; Shahlan Jufri and Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi acted as counsels for Shahlan Shah, Mohd Faridzul and Mahathir; and Muhamad Amirul Amin represented Jaisalfian.

The other two accused, Alkan and Rahman, were unrepresented.

Noor Hafizah set March 22 for the mention, and no bail was allowed.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajah Mat Radzi.

Meanwhile, Yen’s lawyers Datuk Ram Singh and Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, filed a notice of motion in the High Court here today.

According to the notice shared with the media, Yen is seeking an order for him to be granted bail pending disposal of the trial at the High Court on conditions set by the court in order for him to attend court during the trial.

Alternatively, if permitted by the court, Yen seeks to be released on bail and an electronic monitoring device be attached to him under Section 388A of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 13(2) Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, on the condition set by the court in order for him to attend trial. -Bernama