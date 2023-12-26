Two remanded over fatal stabbing of foreign woman in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: The foreign man and woman arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman near Skudai last Sunday have been remanded for seven days.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said the remand order against the suspects was issued by Magistrate’s Court senior assistant registrar Nur Khalida Farhana Abu Bakar under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The duo will be remanded until Dec 31,” he said in a statement today.

According to Balveer Singh, the 24-year-old man, who is also the victim’s brother, and the 41-year-old woman, lived in the same house as the victim.

A 41-year-old foreign woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah early Sunday morning.

The police then arrested a 41-year-old foreign woman and a 24-year-old foreign man at 7.47 pm the same day and seized a knife at the scene of the crime.–Bernama