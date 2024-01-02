Umno’s Sabil squad mobilises 300 members for post-flood work in Dungun

DUNGUN: Umno Youth’s Sabil squad mobilised some 300 members to assist in post-flood work here today.

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin said the volunteer members were assigned to carry out cleaning and repair work on public facilities and residential houses in three severely affected villages, namely Kampung Shukor, Kampung Pasir Raja and Kampung Jongok Batu.

They also provided donations in the form of equipment, food and cash, he said, adding that this was not the squad’s first mission after similar ones were held in Kelantan and Johor.

Meanwhile, Hafiz said currently, there are about 3,000 active members in the Sabil squad nationwide, adding that the wing aims to increase the number of members this year.

Sabil squad is a uniformed body set up in 2019, and comprise voluntary party youth members who conduct social welfare activities in the community. -Bernama