UN55SC: 33 Malaysia agenda items successfully discussed, endorsed - DOSM

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 33 of Malaysia’s agenda items were successfully discussed and endorsed at the United Nations Statistical Commission 55th Session (UN55SC), according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix) said these agenda items will contribute to the production of important decisions for the development of the international statistical system.

“Malaysia’s involvement and contribution include the submission of 33 written national statements and submission of 11 oral national statements,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia’s participation in the UN55SC annual conference successfully highlighted the country’s capabilities and expertise in producing official statistics covering economic, social, demographic and environmental issues.

He also said that through the initiative, DOSM emphasises the importance of statistics, and provides support to the efforts of the UN55SC in expanding the latest statistical guidelines and methodologies (covering economic, social and environmental aspects).

He also said this endeavour aims to ensure member countries are capable of producing official statistics that are reliable, timely, and comparable on the international level.

UN55SC, held from Feb 27 to March 1 in New York, acts as the main entity in the global statistical system that brings together chief statisticians or heads of National Statistical Systems from around the world to form international statistical standards and methodologies.

Yearly, a total of 193 UN member countries and international organisations gather to promote innovation in the production of official statistical data and information. At UN55SC, Malaysia was represented by Mohd Uzir and DOSM Strategic Communication and International Statistics Division director Ezatul Nisha Abdul Rahman.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia also participated in side events and high-level seminars by sharing the country’s experience and best practices with national representatives and other international statistical agencies.

“Malaysia took part in meetings such as the International Comparison Programme (ICP) Governing Board, Bureau Members of the ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) Committee on Statistics, the OIC Statistical Commission (OIC-StatCom) as well as the Inter-Secretariat Working Group on Household Survey (ISWGHS).

“DOSM’s role in coordinating Malaysia’s statistical system is important, and its participation in this prestigious gathering is to emphasise the country’s importance and commitment to evidence and data-based decision-making,“ he said.

He also said that post-UN55SC, Malaysia will persist in its proactive approach to expand its global network, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, while gaining valuable insights into statistical challenges, with particular emphasis on capacity building.

“These interactions will not only fortify international relations but also yield innovative solutions, underscoring the crucial role of enhancing statistical capacity for the well-being of the global community,“ he added. -Bernama