UTM, MDKT collaborate to develop Kota Tinggi district

KOTA TINGGI: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT) are collaborating to comprehensively develop the district by exploring its long-term potentials.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Kota Tinggi, the largest district in Peninsular Malaysia will be a pioneer in instituting reforms and systematic development tailored to its unique model and features.

Mohamed Khaled who is also Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament, said the collaboration encompasses physical projects, intellectual advancements, and community development.

“This development plan involves a six-month study of Kota Tinggi with a long-term outlook spanning three years and a budget of RM300,000,“ he said.

“The district possesses tremendous potential, including natural advantages such as its beaches and historical significance. Unfortunately, if we fail to capitalise on these existing strengths, there’s no need to replicate the models of other districts,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between the Sultan Iskandar Institute, UTM, and MDKT at the Kota Tinggi District Council office.

UTM vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled expresses confidence that the dedication and efforts of UTM and MDKT will successfully contribute to the transformation of Kota Tinggi into a sustainable city model.

“The MoU between these two institutions symbolises a commitment to share knowledge and expertise, paving the way for new initiatives, synergies, and added academic and technical value to UTM and MDKT in the coming years,“ he added. - Bernama