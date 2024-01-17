Uzbekistan ambassador visits Proton Tanjong Malim, explores cooperation in automotive industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Uzbekistan Ambassador Karomidin Gadoev, accompanied by representatives from the Uzbekistan Embassy, recently visited Proton Tanjong Malim and discussed opportunities for cooperation with the national carmaker in the automotive industry.

In a statement today, Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company is always looking for partners to expand its reach and being an international original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is one of its brand pillars.

“Therefore, we are thankful for the visit from the ambassador of Uzbekistan and his delegation, and hope there will be some positive developments to report on in the future,” he said.

Following the visit to Tanjong Malim, Gadoev said Malaysia is a long-term and dependable friend of Uzbekistan, connected by centuries-old trade and cultural ties, friendship, and spiritual closeness.

He said that in the last few years, bilateral economic relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia have been steadily developing, and currently, 36 Malaysian companies are successfully operating in Uzbekistan, and there is one Uzbek company in Malaysia.

“By the end of 2024, three Malaysian companies will start their activities in our country and currently, negotiations with several Malaysian industry players on establishing joint investment projects are well underway,” he said.

“There is a huge untapped potential between Uzbekistan and Malaysia in terms of bilateral economic relations,” he added.–Bernama