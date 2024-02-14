Victims of plane crash found in cockpit at a depth of 1.52 metres

SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 (Bernama)-- The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department informed that the two victims onboard the BK 160 Gabriel light plane that crashed in Kampung Tok Muda yesterday (Feb 13) were found in the cockpit at a depth of five feet in the ground.

Its director, Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the first victim was extricated at 7.06pm and the second was removed 11 minutes later.

“Both victims seemed to have died at the scene,” he said, adding that search efforts by his department using the sweeping method at a range of 800 metres from the wing debris to the fuselage of the plane that was believed to have dived during flight.

Manual excavation with the help of heavy machinery was conducted based on certain indicators found around the crash site, he said, adding that volunteer firefighters, police, the Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteer Corps and locals aided in the search effort.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have earlier identified the victims as pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, based on the registered manifest, and confirmed that both victims have been taken to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for autopsies to be conducted today. - Bernama