Villagers in Ulu Kuang happy as tiger walks into trap set up by Perhilitan

IPOH: The prolonged sufferings and anxiety of villagers due to the regular sighting of a tiger in Kampung Ulu Kuang, Chemor here, ended today when the animal walked into a trap set up by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Perak.

Perak Perhilitan senior assistant director Nor Hani Abdul Samat said the tiger, weighing 156 kilograms (kg) and about six years old, entered the trap at about 11am this morning.

“We set up the trap yesterday (Feb 9, 2024) after surveillance was carried out through recordings from cameras set up in the area where the tiger wa sighted.

“In terms of physical, the tiger, named ‘Yop Kuang’ looked healthy and believed to be part of a tiger population in the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve which is situated about 2.4km from where the trap was set up,” he told reporters at Kampung Ulu Kuang, here today.

Yesterday, Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff confirmed receiving a report about a ‘tiger attack’ in the village where about 2,000 people are living.

Yusoff had through a statement said initial investigations carried out by the department on Feb 8, revealed that the tiger has been attacking animals breed by the villagers an also seem roaming in the area, probably in search of food.

Meanwhile, Ulu Kuang village head Hamdan Ishak, 57, said the villagers are relieved with the capture of the tiger because the people have been living in fear after tigers were sighted in the village.

“We wish to thank Perhilitan for their quick action in setting up a trap and capturing the tiger without any untoward incidents. Now we can all return to our normal routine in the village,” he said. - Bernama