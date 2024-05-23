Viral message on new communication rules for Whatsapp is fake

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications said that it has never issued any statement regarding new communication regulations for WhatsApp calls and messages.

It advised the public not to spread fake news or false information and to always verify the authenticity of information through the Sebenarnya.my and MyCheck Malaysia portals.

“Action can be taken under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” it said in a statement today.

A message has been circulating on social media claiming that the new communication regulations for WhatsApp voice and video calls will be implemented starting tomorrow.

It goes on to say that all calls would be recorded and saved and that WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all social media platforms would be monitored.