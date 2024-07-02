Vital to check for defects before accepting property

PETALING JAYA: After getting the keys to their properties, it is common for homebuyers to face challenges or disputes with housing developers due to undisclosed defects.

Now, National House Buyers Association (HBA) honorary secretary-general Datuk Chang Kim Loong is advising homebuyers to conduct a comprehensive house defect inspection before moving into their new house or purchasing a pre-owned one.

“Defect inspection is a meticulous examination and is a crucial step in understanding the full extent of faults that may exist in the property, and it contributes to making an informed decision on whether to buy a pre-owned property.

“It also ensures the developer can be notified in writing of existing defects to a new house and have them corrected before a family moves in.”

Chang said identifying potential issues also allows buyers to assess if they are willing to accept existing defects and make provisions for repairs in case of a dispute with the developer or pre-owned house seller.

He also said neglecting to inspect a property for defects before purchasing, particularly in non-Housing Development Act transactions in which the principle of “What you see is what you get” applies, can have significant legal and contractual implications.

“This oversight could lead to the forfeiture of the buyer’s entitlement to defect rectification and carries potential repercussions for the property’s condition and critically, the health and safety of the occupants.

“Defect inspections have been proven instrumental in safeguarding home buyers’ interests, with instances when diligent buyers uncovered defects such as clogged pipes that were concealed within a boxed-up duct.

“This discovery not only prevents potential future damage to the property but also underscores the importance of thorough inspections to ensure the long-term well-being of the property investment.”

Chang recommended following specific guidelines or checklists during defect inspections and said it is advisable in contemporary practices to enlist the services of a qualified building inspector cum architect for a professional inspection.

“These experts can assist in carrying out a thorough evaluation and serve as valuable expert witnesses in the event of a legal dispute.”

Dr. Defect Malaysia managing director and house defect inspector Vennu Anand Guna Sigeran said during a house inspection, the primary focus is on assessing various aspects of the property to ensure its overall structural integrity and safety.

Vennu said in 20 months, his firm has inspected over 1,000 housing units and each were found to have between 50 and 120 defects, which is considered “average” in Malaysia, while those with fewer than 50 defects are deemed “exemplary”.

“The focus during our inspections is mainly on hard-to-reach areas such as the roof, areas above the ceiling, including electrical components and fire break walls, and structural elements of the construction.

“Meticulous inspection of areas prone to leakage, especially the toilets where 30% of defects are found, and using ponding tests for waterproofing evaluation is imperative.”

Vennu added that particular attention is paid to electrical components such as the distribution box, sockets, lighting and fan points, and the overall integrity of the earthing system.

He also said prevalent issues in construction projects are the hollowness of floors and walls, and cracks.

“Housing units with major defects, such as structural cracks on columns, beams and slabs will be very expensive to repair and take a long time to complete.

“The house defect inspection concept is relatively new to the public. But there is a critical need to have it done to avoid potential complications and hazards in the future.”