Volunteers, NGOs told to contact serve to coordinate post-disaster workflow

SHAH ALAM: Volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been recommended to contact Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) for the preparation and coordination of post-disaster workflow.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said this is so that post-disaster cleaning works can be done more systematically.

“We identified that (the flood disaster) in 2021, many NGOs went down to the ground (in Selangor). Some helped out, some also produced (creative) content.

“So, one of the reasons we are involving SERVE is because we want to coordinate and ensure the NGOs are there to serve. They can contact the SERVE team and arrange with them so that the cleaning work process can be done properly,” he told a media conference at the ceremony to hand over the SERVE Team equipment to the Selangor Youth and Sports officials here today.

He was commenting on the state government’s workflow preparation for post-disaster work following an overload of volunteers and NGOs converging on certain disaster locations, thus making it difficult to coordinate and carry out the cleaning process.

Meanwhile, Mohd Najwan said that SERVE, which is operated by the Selangor government and has 1,500 active volunteers, will also move in tandem with Selangor’s 994-member Malaysia volunteers under the Ministry of Youth and Sports for post-flood cleaning work.

He added that the state government has also allocated RM300,000 to provide post-flood cleaning equipment and it will be distributed to all nine districts in the state. - Bernama