Wang Kelian RKK will boost tourist arrivals, economy - Perlis MB

PADANG BESAR: The proposed Wang Kelian Development, Special Area Plan (RKK) would have a significant impact on efforts to attract tourists to Perlis and boost the local economy, said Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

He said the support and cooperation of the federal government, in terms of allocation, is essential to realise the development.

“The state government still needs the federal government to implement it. The RKK can become a reality sooner if the government can approve an allocation based on the existing infrastructure and facilities in the area, which is quite high,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the publicity and public participation programme for the Wang Kelian Development RKK Draft, which was also attended by Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) director-general Dr Alias ​​Rameli in Wang Kelian today.

Mohd Shukri said the state government is still waiting for the federal government, in particular the Home Ministry, to approve the reopening of the free-flow zone in Wang Kelian, which was closed on April 1, 2015.

The free-flow zone was closed following the discovery of a mass grave with 139 victims of human trafficking at Bukit Wang Burma in Wang Kelian.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Mohd Shukri said the RKK draft is aimed at enhancing the image of Wang Kelian as an international gateway and boosting the local economy in line with the state’s current development trend.

He said several development proposals have been identified in the draft to tackle the existing planning issues in the Wang Kelian area.

“Among the high-impact proposals under the RKK that are expected to enhance the image and economy are to establish a Special Border Economic Zone Area (ZEKS), build an Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), and develop the new Zipline product and related facilities.

“Developing the Perlis Geopark Complex and Meeting Square, building a viewing platform and cafe at the Wang Kelian lookout point, and the proposed flow at ZEKS,“ he said.

Mohd Shukri said the public can provide their views and ideas as well as objections on the RKK draft through the Perlis PLANMalaysia email at planmalaysia@perlis.gov.my by Jan 15, 2024.–Bernama