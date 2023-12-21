Warehouse worker charged with obstructing policeman on duty, riding motorcycle in dangerous manner

SHAH ALAM: A warehouse worker pleaded guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to charges of voluntarily obstructing a policeman from discharging his public function and dangerously riding a motorcycle.

On the charge of obstructing the policeman from discharging his public function, Muhammad Khairul Syazwan Sulaiman, 22, was alleged to have committed the act against traffic policeman Corporal Ahmad Haizaki Salimon, who is the Traffic Control Officer at the Traffic Branch of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD).

Muhammad Khairul Syazwan was charged with ignoring the policeman’s order to stop the Yamaha Y15 motorcycle he was riding for inspection during a police operation held from the Mardhiyyah Hotel to the Selangor State Development Corporation Complex (PKNS) Shah Alam at 12.30 am last Dec 3.

The charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with dangerously riding the motorcycle at Persiaran Sultan towards Persiaran Perbandaran Shah Alam at about the same time on the same day.

He faced a prison sentence of not more than five years and a fine of up to RM15,000 if found guilty of the offence.

However, lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam, representing the accused, requested the court to postpone sentencing as his client was still undergoing treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman then set Feb 7 for sentencing and allowed the accused bail of RM2,000 for each charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian prosecuted. -Bernama