Water level at Gunung Jerai catchment dwindling

ALOR SETAR: The water level at Gunung Jerai catchment near Yan, which supplies raw water to three water treatment plants (LRA) in Kuala Muda district, is dwindling due to prolonged hot weather.

Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) in a post on Facebook today said that the three headworks type plants were LRA Tupah, LRA Merbok and LRA Gurun which operate on a semi-treatment basis and depend entirely on the current quality and quantity of raw water.

“Among the immediate actions taken by SADA is carrying out sand deposit cleaning activities in the affected catchment area to increase the quantity of raw water for processing.

“In addition, SADA also sent tankers to houses affected by scheduled disruptions and placed static tanks in strategic areas,“ he said.

The company advises users to continue using water sparingly to ensure that treated water can be supplied without interruption.

Consumers can address their queries to the SADA hotline at 1300-88-0017 or WhatsApp at 011-65210500 or e-mail at aduan@sada.com.my. -Bernama