Widow of soldier killed in Gurun accident receives Perkeso’s survivors’ pension

SUNGAI PETANI: The widow of Lance Corporal Mohd Hafiz Haris, who died in an accident involving three military trucks and a trailer in Gurun on Feb 2, will receive benefits in the form of a Survivors’ Pension (Pencen Penakat) and Funeral Management Benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Kedah Perkeso director Rak Boon Tan Rat said the benefits were qualified because before serving as a member of the army, Mohd Hafiz had contributed to Perkeso while working in several companies.

“The late Mohd Hafiz started contributing to Perkeso on Dec 1, 2011 with an initial contribution of RM3.80 according to the set salary deduction and contribution.

“During six years of working with seven different companies (before serving in the army), he had 59 months of contributions with the eligibility of one-third of the contributions for benefit claims provided by Perkeso,” she said.

Rak Boon was speaking to newsmen after handing over the Perkeso welfare benefits to Mohd Hafiz’s widow, Nor Hasni Ishak, 32, at her family home in Taman Cempaka Indah, Bukit Selambau near here today.

According to Rak Boon, Mohd Hafiz’s widow received RM2,000 for Funeral Management Benefits and a Penakat pension of RM330 per month will be paid periodically throughout her life.

Meanwhile, Nor Hasni said she was very grateful for the benefits she received considering that she was only a full-time housewife.

“I quit my job after I got married. At the moment I am still living with my late husband’s family and after the end of the edah (mourning) period, I will find a job,” said Nor Hasni, who is childless.

On Feb 2, three military personnel, Sergeant Rozali Abdul Rani, Corporal Mohd Asri Idris and Mohd Hafiz, aged 30 to 40 were killed in an accident at Kilometre 75 of the North-South Highway at 10.45 am.

The three soldiers from the 3rd Batallion of the Pengkalan Hulu Border Regiment in Perak were in a convoy of three three-tonne military trucks, heading to 30th Brigade Headquarters, Bukit Cowder Camp in Perlis.

The accident occurred when one of the military trucks in the convoy broke down, causing them to stop on the left side of the highway, before being hit by a trailer at the location. -Bernama