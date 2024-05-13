Wife of supervisor who fell from crane to get monthly benefit from Socso for life

GEORGE TOWN: The wife of a crane supervisor who died while carrying out maintenance work on a ladle crane near here, is eligible to receive a monthly Dependent’s Benefit of RM2,673.00 for life and a Funeral Management Benefit of RM2,000 as a one-time payment from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said A.Komlah, 49, was eligible to receive the benefits through the Employment Disaster Scheme following an assessment by Socso, which found her husband, S. Muniandy, 51, to be an active contributor under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) since 1991.

“An evaluation by Socso found that the deceased’s three children have all exceeded the age of 21, hence only the widow is eligible to receive the benefits,“ he said in a statement issued by Socso today.

In addition to providing financial assistance, Sim mentioned that Socso would also assist the couple’s eldest daughter, M. Gajeswari, 27, in finding suitable employment through the national job portal MYFutureJobs, after she decided to quit her job in Kuala Lumpur to care for her mother.

On May 5, Muniandy, died after falling from a height of more than 20 metres while carrying out maintenance work on a ladle crane at a manufacturing plant in Butterworth.