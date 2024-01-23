Wolf-whistling, path-blocking, head-patting are off-limits among lawyers

PETALING JAYA: The act of wolf-whistling, path-blocking and even head-patting constitute sexual harassment, according to a circular issued by the Bar Council.

The circular covered three forms of harassment: offering benefits for sexual favours, unwanted sexual advancements, and sexual coercion.

According to the circular, if a colleague offered you “work-related advantages such as promotions, connections or job security in return for favours such as a date, a hug, etc? Then you might be a victim of the classic, quid pro quo harassment!”

Such acts, including inappropriate comments on one’s appearance, suggestive gesture such as winks and hand signs, wolf-whistling, path-blocking, head-patting are among the examples listed in the circular aimed at curbing unwanted sexual harassment among the legal fraternity.

Threatening or intimidating a colleague for refusing advances would be considered sexual coercion, the Bar said.

“This may include explicit or implicit threats of negative consequences, such as job loss, demotion or damage to one ’s professional reputation, if they reject inappropriate requests,” the circular read.