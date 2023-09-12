Woman cemented in water tub was lover of prime suspect, Mandeep Singh - Selangor police

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police today confirmed that the woman who was found encased in cement in the water tub of a house in Kampung Pendamar, Klang last week, was the lover of the prime suspect, Mandeep Singh, an Indian national.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim was identified as an Indian national in her 30’s who was living in the house with Mandeep Singh who is now on the run.

“The woman with a height of 160 cm was believed killed before being cemented at the location. We are still investigating the matter.

“Details on the prime suspect (Mandeep) have been acquired and a warrant of arrest will be obtained. Police will also be seeking the assistance of police in India to track down and arrest the suspect,” he said when contacted by Beernama.

He said police have recorded the statements of 10 individuals.

On Dec 4, police confirmed finding a corpse cemented in a water tub of a house in Kampung Pendamar and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police are tracking down two foreign men namely, Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh who were tenants of the house. - Bernama