KEPALA BATAS: A woman was killed after the car she was driving skidded and plunged into a river near Jalan Lahar Kepar Penaga here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre spokesman said Siti Hawa Mohd Isa, 40, died on the spot in the accident.

“The body was removed at 9.55 am and then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.