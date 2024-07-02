Woman drowns, four others missing in water surge incident in Bidor

IPOH: A woman was found drowned while four others are still missing when they were swept by a water surge during a picnic by a river Kampung Poh near Bidor today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director in Perak, Sayani Saidon (pix) said the body of the woman was found about a kilometre away from the picnic site.

The four missing individuals comprised a woman and three children, he said, adding that two others who were at the picnic, comprising a woman and a 12-year-old, survived the incident.

“The Bidor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) received a (distress) call at 4.03 pm and arrived at the scene about nine minutes later. The search and rescue operation for the victims is in progress,” he said in a statement. -Bernama