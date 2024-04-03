Woman injured after motorcycle knocked by billboard

JERANTUT: A 57-year-old woman in Jerantut, Pahang was injured after a billboard knocked into the motorcycle she was riding.

In the 24-second video, the woman was seen riding her motorcycle along Jalan Jerantut-Maran at around 3.27pm yesterday (March 2).

Jerantut district police chief Superintendent Azman Mat Kamis said that there were strong winds and heavy rain at the time of the incident, which caused the billboard to fly towards the woman’s direction, as reported by Berita Harian.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder and injuries to her forehead and eyes.

She was later sent to the Jerantut Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.

ALSO READ:

Man killed, two others injured after motorcycles crashed into pit

Four injured after car rams motorcycles