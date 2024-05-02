Work to retain interns, firms urged

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has urged firms to assess internship retention rates as they serve as key indicators of the capacity to engage and retain emerging talents.

Its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the challenge of interns not staying with a company after their internship is a widespread issue that many organisations grapple with.

He said if the issue persists, it could have detrimental effects on the company reputation among potential interns in the future.

“The ability to retain interns is crucial for growth as it cultivates a positive image of an employer.

“Companies should prioritise fostering a supportive internship environment with meaningful projects, mentorship and clear career paths to increase the likelihood of interns staying and developing their professional journey within the organisation,” he said.

A 2020 survey conducted by Talent Corporation Malaysia found that just 44% of interns expressed interest in working for their host employer after graduation.

The primary reasons cited for reluctance to stay were low salaries and benefits, limited opportunities for career progression and insufficient learning and development prospects.

Syed Hussain said the likelihood of interns staying with a company often hinges on their overall internship experience.

“Unpleasant encounters during the internship can lead to the formation of negative perceptions about the company, making it unlikely for interns to continue their employment.

“Additionally, misalignments with the work culture and environment may also deter interns from staying.”

He said the current generation increasingly prioritises work-life balance and seeks companies that incorporate flexible work arrangements, adding that they are drawn to vibrant workplaces that offer an enjoyable atmosphere.

“The decision to stay on with a company is heavily influenced by the extent to which employers can provide the desired environment for the younger generation.

“Organisations that successfully align with their preferences are more likely to retain interns as they transition to full-time employment.”

HR specialist Usha Devi Arumugam said conveying a company’s dedication to employee development can positively impact an intern’s decisions to stay, while transparency about such commitments are key indicators.

“Firms should communicate available development tools and provide constructive feedback to employees on areas to improve.

“Making growth and development a prominent agenda of key performance indicators and department meetings reinforces the organisational culture that values continuous learning and professional advancement.”

She said while specific policies to retain interns may not be essential, ensuring fair pay, strong learning opportunities and clear career growth paths are necessary, adding that when overall organisational policies align with actions and values, interns are more likely to transition into permanent roles.

“Effective policies, beneficial for all, contribute to a positive work environment.”

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris social communications lecturer Dr Khairul Azam Bahari said to effectively communicate a commitment to the professional growth and development of interns, companies should recognise and appreciate the unique talents and potential they bring to the table.

He said by showcasing the organisation’s dedication to nurturing talent through mentorship programmes, training initiatives and growth opportunities, companies can inspire confidence in interns about their long-term prospects in the company.