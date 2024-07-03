Yang Man Choon’s strategic port-of-call bolsters S Korea-Malaysia defence ties

PORT KLANG: In a significant step towards bolstering defence cooperation, the arrival of South Korea’s destroyer Yang Man Choon (DDH-1) at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal is timely in the context of ongoing defence cooperation initiatives.

South Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung Bae said that the navy ship’s visit underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing defence ties and maritime security cooperation.

“Malaysia is a crucial partner in South Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI). Our joint efforts are pivotal in maintaining regional stability and security.

“It cannot be more timely, because this year, our two governments are working to upgrade our bilateral ties to a strategic partnership because, as a strategic partner, we are going to deepen and widen our cooperation in the defence industry.”

Yeo told this to Bernama when met here, at the welcome ceremony, attended by South Korean expatriates, students from Korean international schools, embassy staff, and Malaysian Navy officials.

Bernama was told that the visit, following the completion of its mission in the waters of the Aden Gulf, the 3,200 ton-class destroyer is heading towards Vietnam next - also another key partner to South Korea’s defence strategy before heading home.

The destoryer carrying the 41st contingent of the Cheonghae unit, comprises approximately 250 personnel, encompassing crew members, an inspection team composed of special forces (UDT/SEAL), air force personnel operating maritime helicopters (Lynx), and support units comprising Marine Corps and Medics.

They engaged in various activities during their stay until March 9, including a joint naval training between Yang Man Choon and the Malaysian Navy’s FFG KD Jebat near Port Klang, which showcased the operational synergy between the two forces.

This collaboration builds upon previous joint training exercises held in Kuantan and underscores the deepening maritime security cooperation. - Bernama