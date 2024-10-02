Youth found drowned in river

KUANTAN: A 20-year-old youth drowned while swimming in Sungai Bekelah, Gambang today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said divers found the victim, identified as Harun Mahmud, at a depth of seven metres at 12.54 pm.

“The victim reportedly went to the river at 11 am with six friends in a motorcycle convoy to have fun. They arrived 30 minutes later. The victim and two friends went deeper into the river to swim.

“They were reportedly swept away by the current, but the two friends managed to hold on to a branch. The victim, who is also disabled, was reportedly missing,“ he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the victim’s body was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama