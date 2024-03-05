Youth need to equip themselves with various skills, knowledge - Sim

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has called on the youth to equip themselves with various knowledge and skills to navigate the era of globalisation successfully, given that flexible working hours are now being practised worldwide.

He said that flexible working hours are enshrined in Sections 60P and 60Q of the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022, where employees have the right to request flexible work arrangements from their employers, including changes to working hours, days and location, subject to Part XII or any provisions stated in the contract of service.

Therefore, he said, employers are not confined to hiring remote workers but can also opt for foreign employees with potentially lower wages, who do not need to be physically present in the office.

“The Human Resources Ministry, with the new branding and 3K commitment - Kebajikan (welfare), Kemahiran (skills), Keberhasilan Pekerja (productivity) - acknowledges the different perspective of youth that salaries are no longer the main attraction, but flexible working arrangements have become one of the most important criteria for job selection.”

He said this at the Luncheon Talk - Human Resource Policy from Youth Perspective held recently in conjunction with the Labour Day celebration.

The inaugural programme, held to gather views and feedback on Human Resource Policy, was attended by 120 youths, comprising alumni of the Student Volunteer Foundation, representatives from the Malaysian Youth Council, and students from public and private universities.

Feedback received included concerns related to gig economy workers, skills development at the higher education institution level, job mismatch and the labour market.

