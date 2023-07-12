Zahid: Felcra, Risda not affected by EUDR

KUALA LUMPUR: Felcra Bhd and the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) are not directly affected by the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said that palm oil and rubber crops under Felcra and Risda are not affected by the regulation because their harvest was only sold in the local market.

“Nevertheless, we need to take care of the international requirements related to this restriction and have implemented traceability to mill and traceability to plantation programmes to ensure that the source of palm oil comes from plantations that have a Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification,” he said when wrapping up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the second reading in Parliament today.

The EUDR aims to guarantee that the products European Union citizens consume do not contribute to deforestation or forest degradation worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the proposal to create a special entity, or Perbadanan Kemajuan Utara Kelantan (Utara), to accommodate the growing economic ecosystem in Kota Bharu and the surrounding areas will greatly benefit the residents of North Kelantan.

“For this initial step, I will ask the Lembaga Kemajuan Kelantan Selatan (Kesedar) to expand it in the north first.

“This smart idea (to create a special entity) should be implemented soonest,” he said.

However, Ahmad Zahid said that the proposal has not seen the light of day yet as it was made after the Budget 2024 announcement.

“God willing, I will discuss with the prime minister to look into the matter,” he said. -Bernama