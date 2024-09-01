Zahid: MARA to fund eligible children of Felda settlers to study abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: Eligible children and grandchildren of Felda settlers will be given funding to further their studies abroad, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the assistance would be provided through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara).

He said the initiative was part of the strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and Felda to strengthen the Felda institution, focusing on the welfare of the settlers.

The ministry, he said, would also emphasise the empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by offering courses that aligned with current market demands through collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education.

In addition, he said efforts to enhance telecommunication coverage in Felda settlements would be intensified to ensure that the younger generation of Felda settlers in primary and secondary schools could enjoy the necessary facilities for learning, on par with other areas.

“In addition to all of this, we will also study the modification of certain acts to facilitate adjustments and changes to achieve the goal of restoring Felda to its original purpose, which is to ensure the welfare of the settlers and their subsequent generations,“ said Ahmad Zahid.

He said this at a press conference after chairing a coordination and alignment meeting with the Felda management which was also attended by Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek here today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said the strategic cooperation focused on six areas including human capital development and TVET, which would bring more benefits to the newer generations in 317 Felda settlement schemes across the country.

He said the other four areas emphasised were infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and Felda's preparedness, with the involvement of other ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“After being entrusted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to address arising issues and return Felda to its original purpose of safeguarding the welfare of settlers and their generations, I have identified several issues that need to be tackled,“ he said. -Bernama