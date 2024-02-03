Zahid: 'Mushaf Al-Huffaz' will help huffaz community memorise Quran systematically

PUTRAJAYA: The publication of 'Mushaf al-Huffaz' by Yayasan Restu is set to help the huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) community in memorising the Quran more systematically and easily, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Mushaf al-Huffaz' publication at the Nasyrul Quran Complex here today, Ahmad Zahid said that the publication of this mushaf, which is a collection of pages or written copy from the Quran is crucial as it will benefit approximately 300,000 students in religious schools (Maahad Tahfiz) in the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Yayasan Al-Falah chairman, said he will purchase the first 50,000 copies of 'Mushaf al-Huffaz' for distribution to maahad tahfiz throughout the country.

“So, insya-Allah, by the middle of Ramadan, 'Mushaf al-Huffaz' will be published and distributed to all Maahad Tahfiz. When read for the first time, huffaz students will find it easier to memorise the verses (of the Quran),” he said.

Mushaf al-Huffaz is a Quranic product that combines several memorisation and repetition methods.

Yayasan Restu is well-known for producing exclusive designs of mushaf and Quran-related publications.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid encouraged the public to participate in Quran wakaf (endowment) as part of efforts to cultivate awareness of the Holy Book among the Muslim community.

“It is good that our preparations for the wakaf of the Quran and also Mushaf al-Huffaz start now to create public awareness. Allah will not impoverish anyone who endows, donates, or contributes,” he said. -Bernama