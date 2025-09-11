18 AKPS officers among 27 remanded in MACC immigration syndicate bust

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has confirmed that 18 of its enforcement officers were among 27 individuals remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

AKPS Director-General Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain stated that all detained officers were stationed at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He has contacted MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to express full support for the anti-corruption operation and pledged complete cooperation with the investigation.

“The 18 who were remanded involved AKPS officers, while the others are believed to have colluded with the syndicate,“ he said when met after attending the launch of the Mid-Term Review of the Defence White Paper.

Shuhaily believes their involvement predates the establishment of AKPS itself, indicating a longer history of corrupt activities.

MACC apprehended 27 individuals including 18 enforcement agency officers suspected of operating a counter-setting syndicate that illegally facilitated foreign nationals’ entry into Malaysia.

Sources revealed that the suspects comprised 19 men and eight women aged between 20 and 50 years old.

They were arrested during a coordinated operation across Selangor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Negeri Sembilan.

The anti-graft agency has frozen 40 bank accounts containing over RM1 million, comprising 34 individual accounts and six company accounts.

MACC obtained remand orders from Magistrate’s Courts in Shah Alam, Melaka, Seremban, and Kuala Lumpur this morning.

All suspects will be remanded for three to seven days beginning September 12 through September 16. – Bernama