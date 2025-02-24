KUALA LUMPUR: The assets of 142 out of 145 federal agencies increased by 7.3 percent to RM2.696 trillion in 2023, up from RM2.512 trillion the previous year, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2025, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

An analysis of the financial statements revealed that liabilities for these agencies decreased by 1.6 per cent, from RM0.885 trillion to RM0.871 trillion during the same period, it said.

“The audit analysis found that 137 federal agencies had total assets higher than their liabilities, while five agencies had higher liabilities than assets,” the report said.

Among the agencies were PR1MA Corporation Malaysia, which recorded a net liability of RM342.46 million from the sukuk bond due for settlement by 2027, and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), which had a net liability of RM140.15 million due to high concessionary company creditors and accrued expenses.

The analysis aimed to assess the performance of federal agencies across five key areas, namely assets and liabilities, federal government grants, loans received, investments in subsidiaries, and the current surplus or deficit.

The report stated that in 2023, 98 out of 142 federal agencies received grants totalling RM33.628 billion, comprising RM16.305 billion for operating grants and RM17.323 billion for development grants.

It said that the top five grant recipients were Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), and the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA).

“Overall, federal agencies have used operating grants for operating expenses in the current year and development grants to implement obligations set by the federal government.

“However, by the end of 2023, there was a balance in development grants due to unresolved implementation obligations. These grants are in the process of being returned or used for other purposes, subject to federal government approval,” according to the report.

It added that 20 out of 142 federal agencies had loans amounting to RM126.564 billion, with four agencies taking new loans totalling RM7.309 billion in 2023 from the federal government and financial institutions.

The agencies were the Public Sector Housing Financing Authority (LPPSA) with RM5 billion, the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) with RM2.230 billion, the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) with RM0.050 billion, and Perwira Niaga Malaysia (PERNAMA) with RM0.029 billion.

The report also revealed that an audit analysis of the five federal agencies with the highest loan balances found that two of them, Port Klang Authority and FELDA, had loans from the federal Government totalling RM3.876 billion.