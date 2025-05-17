KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) has urged the implementation of immediate, proactive, and comprehensive measures to address the growing issue of accidents caused by heavy vehicles, especially lorries.

Its president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said the recent tragic incident in Teluk Intan, Perak, which claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, underscores the urgent need for the government to take drastic measures to ensure road user safety.

“Although the Transport Ministry has launched an investigation, ABIM believes that prioritising early prevention measures is essential,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, ABIM has proposed several immediate measures, including the strict enforcement of inspections on heavy vehicles, covering technical conditions, driver qualifications, as well as ownership and maintenance records.

Additionally, ABIM proposed that heavy vehicles found to be problematic through inspections or public complaints should be banned from operating on the roads.

Ahmad Fahmi also suggested implementing designated operating hours for heavy vehicles, including banning their use on public roads during peak times to help reduce the risk of accidents.

He also urged enforcement authorities to take immediate action against any heavy vehicle found to be non-compliant with safety standards or in violation of road regulations.