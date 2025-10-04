KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose additional funding for the expansion of Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM)’s campus at the Cabinet meeting next week.

He said the matter would be conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be given priority.

“InsyaAllah, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (Minister of Communications) and I, despite being from different political parties, will quietly convey to the Prime Minister the need to prioritise additional funding for education and a larger campus (at the university),“ he said at the Amazing Syawal UPTM 2025 event here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, added that UPTM must be fully equipped with world-class learning facilities, including ‘Smart Classrooms’ fitted with interactive intelligence panels, high-speed internet, and amenities that meet the latest learning needs.

He also said that UPTM is expected to offer a Bachelor in Artificial Intelligence programme by the end of this year, with the anticipated increase in student numbers being a key factor driving the need for campus expansion.

Also present were Fahmi, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md

Isa, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Executive Chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid urged Asyraf Wajdi to take firm action, including expelling students at the university who misuse the high-speed internet facilities for activities involving sexual elements.

“We will ensure that high-speed internet here is free from any sexual elements among users. If any are found, I hope the MARA chairman will immediately expel the students involved to prevent such behavior,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid called on UPTM graduates and alumni to uphold humanitarian principles that benefit others and to remain firmly rooted in religious values and the Rukun Negara.

He also urged UPTM’s management to step up efforts to recruit students from Maahad Tahfiz into professional fields at the institution by reaching out directly to the mudir (headmasters) to identify potential students.

“I was informed that there are currently 17 Maahad Tahfiz students at UPTM and 30 at KPTM. That is still insufficient, considering there are 125,000 students in 1,199 registered Maahad Tahfiz nationwide,“ he said.