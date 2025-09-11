AI to boost Malaysia tourism productivity and visitor experiences

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence is poised to transform Malaysia’s tourism industry by significantly enhancing productivity and improving visitor experiences.

The Malaysia Productivity Corporation confirmed that AI solutions enable tourism operators to streamline operations and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.

Director-General Datuk Zahid Ismail emphasised that AI adoption must progress from concept to practical implementation with measurable outcomes.

“The tourism sector cannot rely on traditional methods alone to remain competitive in the global market,“ he stated.

United Nations Development Programme Deputy Resident Representative Besian Xhezo noted that AI represents both an innovation tool and a force for inclusive development.

“AI possesses the potential to unlock over 113 billion US dollars in productivity gains while creating future-ready jobs,“ he explained.

The AIxTourism Conference 2025 today carried the theme of reshaping the future visitor economy through AI productivity.

This event aligned with the official World Tourism Day 2025 theme focusing on tourism and sustainable transformation.

More than 250 policymakers, industry leaders, and technology providers attended the conference organised by multiple collaborative partners. – Bernama