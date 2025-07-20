Alam Flora promotes reusable bags at Temerloh Sunday market

TEMERLOH: Alam Flora Sdn Bhd launched its “Bring Your Own Reusable Bag” campaign at Pekan Sehari Temerloh, distributing 300 reusable bags to visitors. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics.

Alam Flora chief operating officer Mohamad Muhazni Mukhtar said the campaign highlights the long decomposition period of plastic bags and encourages sustainable alternatives.

“We want to promote consistent use of reusable bags to help preserve the environment,“ he said during the launch at the morning market.

The campaign follows a similar effort during the Ramadan Festival in Putrajaya. Pekan Sehari Temerloh was chosen due to its recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records as the country’s longest Sunday market, spanning 2.1 kilometres.

Mohamad Muhazni added that the programme, organised with various agencies, focuses on awareness rather than profit.

“We must engage consumers directly to drive behavioural change,“ he said.

Temerloh Municipal Council president Rizal Mustafa expressed full support for the initiative. “We welcome programmes that positively impact the public and the environment,“ he said. - Bernama