All IKEA Malaysia food outlets now officially halal-certified by JAKIM

KUALA LUMPUR: Every IKEA restaurant, cafe, and bistro across Malaysia has now received official halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

IKEA Malaysia announced this milestone in a statement, confirming the certification formally recognises its long-standing halal practices.

The company stated that this achievement reinforces customer trust and confidence in every meal served at its outlets.

“For almost three decades, halal has guided the way IKEA serves food in Malaysia, from sourcing halal-certified ingredients to maintaining meticulous preparation standards and strictly prohibiting non-permissible items,” said the statement.

It further explained that the certification formally strengthens these established practices alongside IKEA’s high standards for quality and safety.

The statement added that this development gives Malaysians greater confidence and peace of mind when dining at IKEA.

The halal certification was granted following rigorous checks and close collaboration with JAKIM.

This process comprehensively covered ingredient traceability, kitchen workflows, and staff training protocols.

“This recognition further strengthens IKEA Malaysia’s promise to create a better everyday life not only through home furnishings but also through meals that reflect local values, tastes and expectations,” the statement continued.

Country retail director of IKEA Malaysia Malcolm Pruys said the certification reflects the company’s respect for trust, culture, and community.

“Malaysians’ love for our food has always inspired us and that is something we hold close,” Pruys stated.

He emphasised that in Malaysia, halal is not merely about compliance but is a matter of trust, cultural respect, and spiritual assurance.

“Achieving certification actually deepens the bond we share with Malaysians and demonstrates that we value what matters to them most,” he added.

Pruys also confirmed that the company is consistently seeking ways to make the IKEA food experience more inclusive, accessible, and affordable.

He outlined further commitments, including continuing to introduce more sustainable choices and cutting down on food waste.

Pruys concluded by stating the goal is simply to serve meals that are not only delicious but also better for people and the planet. – Bernama