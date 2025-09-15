Alor Gajah police record 417 fraud cases with RM8.8 million losses

ALOR GAJAH: Police have recorded 417 fraud cases involving losses exceeding RM8.8 million in the Alor Gajah district between January 1 and August 31.

Acting Alor Gajah district police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed confirmed all cases were handled by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division at the district police headquarters.

He stated that fraudsters employed various methods including phone calls and online schemes to deceive their victims.

The modus operandi included convincing victims about receiving non-existent international parcels and impersonating government authorities through phone calls.

Syndicates also offered fraudulent investment opportunities and fake loan schemes to unsuspecting members of the public.

Additional tactics involved offering non-existent part-time employment opportunities and fake online shopping deals through internet platforms.

DSP Azrul Mohamed advised the public to exercise extreme caution when receiving suspicious calls, messages or too-good-to-be-true offers.

He emphasised the importance of verifying any unusual financial offers through official channels before committing any funds. – Bernama