BUTTERWORTH: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is actively working towards increasing its membership in every state to strengthen the party and ensure its continued relevance in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Its president. Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the party does not want to be seen as a ‘passenger’ party, but rather as a coalition partner that collaborates and directly contributes to the formation of the government.

“We are operating in all states now. Amanah is a small party but it is growing. So, the role played by Amanah in each state is now being intensified,“ he told reporters at the inauguration ceremony of the Penang Amanah Office and ‘Kenduri Raykat’ in Sungai Dua here tonight.

Mohamad said currently Amanah has around 200,000 members nationwide and is confident that the number will increase over time, especially with the opening of new offices.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that Amanah is currently in the final stages of negotiations regarding the seats to be contested in the 17th state election in Sabah, and the process is being carried out meticulously considering that the political landscape in Sabah is more complex compared to other states.

“Indeed, in Sabah, it is more sophisticated because there are many parties, and we go as a team (PH) and PH negotiates with the parties (components) in Sabah.

“We hope that Amanah can ‘give birth’ in Sabah.’ That is our hope,“ he added.

Previously, Amanah’s national election director Mohd Sani Hamzan said that Amanah was targeting to contest four state assembly seats in the 17th state elections in Sabah.

The four seats are Tanjung Aru, Karambunai, Lumadan and Sulabayan, each in the Putatan, Sepanggar, Sipitang and Semporna parliamentary constituencies respectively.