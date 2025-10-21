Anwar congratulates Japan’s first woman PM Sanae Takaichi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.

He described her historic appointment as a defining moment in Japan’s political landscape, reflecting both her determination and the steady progress of democratic maturity in the country.

Anwar stated his congratulations to Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi on her appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.

He noted her elevation to office as Japan’s first woman Prime Minister is a landmark in the country’s political life, a reflection of her resolve and the quiet evolution of Japan’s democracy.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Japan, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to regional stability and sustainable growth.

Anwar looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi to Kuala Lumpur next week for the ASEAN-Japan Summit, where both countries will continue to deepen this partnership.

The Prime Minister also extended his appreciation to former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose visit to Malaysia earlier this year further strengthened the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Sanae Takaichi, 64, made history as Japan’s first woman prime minister after securing 237 votes in the 465-seat Lower House, thereby winning the parliamentary vote without the need for a runoff.

Takaichi, who is also the President of the Liberal Democratic Party, was elected following the party’s agreement with the Japan Innovation Party to form a coalition government. – Bernama