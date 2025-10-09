Anwar praises Malaysian activists in Gaza flotilla mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed pride in the struggle and sacrifices of the 23 Malaysian activists who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

He said the mission aimed at providing aid to the people of Gaza had marked a historic moment for the nation as Malaysians from diverse backgrounds braved immense challenges in the name of universal solidarity.

Anwar who is also the patron of Sumud Nusantara said he deeply respected the spirit and courage of the GSF participants who left their families behind to join the humanitarian cause despite the high risks involved.

He stated this was not a trip to Paris but a journey to Gaza which is under Israeli control adding that as a father he was worried because he knew they were heading into a period of hardship.

He respected them because these young Malaysians have made history and do not just speak but act in a true jihad at the Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza held at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil.

The Prime Minister said the GSF voyage had drawn global attention with the participants courage including that of the Malaysian representatives serving as a symbol of resilience and global solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Anwar also rebuked certain quarters for belittling the GSF participants efforts by accusing them of having ulterior motives.

He saluted them because even for him it would not be easy to go and questioned those who say their intentions are not pure or that they just want to be famous.

He urged people without the courage to go to at least pray for those who do calling that the least they could do.

He added that the activists determination carried far greater meaning than those who merely talk without taking any action to support the Palestinian struggle.

The GSF mission involved over 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia setting sail for Gaza as a show of solidarity and an effort to break Israel’s blockade while delivering essential supplies to Palestinians affected by continuous attacks from the Zionist regime.

However the mission took a turn when all the activists including 23 Malaysians were detained by Israeli forces on Oct 2 after their vessels were intercepted in the Red Zone R3 waters of the Mediterranean Sea and brought to the port of Ashdod Israel.

The detained Malaysians were singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah aboard the Hio Nurfarahin Romli Farah Lee and Danish Nazran Murad Grande Blu singer Zizi Kirana Huga Musa Nuwayri Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil Alma Haikal Abdullah Muaz Zainal Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli Sirius Razali Awang Inana influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin better known as Ardell Aryana Mikeno PU Rahmat Norhelmi Ab Ghani Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak Estrella Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah Fair Lady and Muhammad Hareez Adzrami or Haroqs Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif Free Willy.

All 23 Malaysian activists were successfully released from Israel on Oct 4 through the Prime Minister’s strong intervention and the assistance of the Turkish government. – Bernama