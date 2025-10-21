Anwar to discuss trade, Gaza crisis with Trump at ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold discussions with United States President Donald Trump on key bilateral and global issues during the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Anwar said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen Malaysia-US relations, particularly in trade and investment.

They will also address pressing international concerns, including the situation in Gaza and regional peace efforts.

“We had exchanges, phone calls, twice,” Anwar said during a conversation session after delivering his keynote address at the Permodalan Nasional Berhad Knowledge Forum 2025.

“He has been extremely cordial, very supportive, and he listens quite well.”

Anwar stated he wants to protect Malaysia’s interests in trade investments while expressing his personal views on global matters.

“I commend him for the efforts,” he said regarding Trump’s role in Gaza.

“Whatever reservations you may have, you must commend the fact that Trump did a major service in stopping at least some of the bombings in Gaza.”

Anwar emphasised the challenge to ensure peace and justice prevails for Palestinians.

Malaysia’s engagement with the US remains strong despite occasional policy differences, according to the Prime Minister.

He noted that both countries share deep economic and diplomatic ties.

Malaysia continues to uphold a balanced and principled foreign policy that promotes friendship with all major powers.

“It’s Malaysia, it’s ASEAN, and the policy we use is centrality,” Anwar explained.

“We are close to China, firm in the region.”

“We work and maintain these traditional relations with the US.”

As a trading nation, Malaysia is pushing ahead with partnerships beyond traditional regions.

“That’s why, for the first time within the ASEAN fraternity framework, we are having Lula of Brazil and Ramaphosa of South Africa here,” he said.

Malaysia views the gathering as an opportunity to enhance global partnerships under the ASEAN framework.

ASEAN continues to serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among key economies.

US President Trump confirmed Monday that he will soon travel to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Trump also said he wants “to be good to China,“ according to Kyodo News.

The 47th ASEAN Summit, themed “Inclusion and Sustainability”, is scheduled for October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Top leaders from the 10 ASEAN member states will participate alongside key dialogue partners.

Dialogue partners include the United States, China, Japan and India. – Bernama