Anwar urges education council to focus on STEM, AI and language skills

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the National Education Council to address key issues including STEM, artificial intelligence and Malay language proficiency.

He emphasised the need to enhance English and History education while recognising religious and traditional schools’ roles.

Anwar also promoted stronger collaboration between universities and the Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

Chairing the council meeting, he discussed the national education direction including development plans and subject reviews.

He stressed that education reforms must involve all stakeholders while linking innovation with social values.

“Our challenge is to embrace digitalisation and AI while staying grounded in the values, culture and faith that shape our national character,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed her ministry presented the new Malaysia Education Development Plan 2026-2035.

She stated this replacement plan aims to build a more inclusive and sustainable education system.

The council represents a strategic government initiative to align education policies from preschool to higher learning.

Fadhlina noted the Prime Minister’s special emphasis on STEM, technical education and digital learning.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child,“ she added regarding the need for cross-ministerial cooperation. – Bernama