Aquatic centre presented AED for public safety

IPOH: As part of efforts to enhance public safety at recreational and sports centres, the Ipoh City Council with the cooperation of Pantai Hospital Ipoh installed an automated external defibrillator (AED) at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre here on September 20.

The presentation was officiated by councillor Datuk Ahmad Hariri Kamarudin who represented the Ipoh mayor.

Also present were the council’s chief whip Wong Kar Keat, the hospital’s CEO Yow Huai Mim, the council’s head of departments and hospital management staff.

The aquatic centre is managed by the city council. The equipment would not only save lives during cardiac emergency cases but also cultivate health awareness on cardiovascular among the community.

The initiative is in line with the council’s vision to make Ipoh a safe and healthy city.

The installation of the AED is an undertaking by the hospital to make an impact on the residents.

The aquatic centre was chosen as the first location to install the equipment as it is a popular water recreation landmark for the public.

Another two AEDs will be installed at Arena Badminton and Perak Stadium this year.

In his speech Ahmad Hariri commended the hospital, the management of the aquatic centre, relevant agencies and volunteers for their support.

He hoped all quarters would fully utilise the facility for the safety and well-being of city folks.