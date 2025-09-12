ASEAN solidarity key to combating transnational crime, says Saifuddin

MELAKA: Malaysia hopes that regional cooperation in combating transnational crime will be further strengthened to protect lives, restore dignity and give hope to affected communities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the mission could not be carried out by any single nation but required a strong sense of solidarity among ASEAN member states.

“As the Malay proverb reminds us, ‘berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing’,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Gala Dinner of the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and its related meetings.

He stated that this proverb captures the essence of ASEAN, which is solidarity, cooperation and trust.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Saifuddin Nasution extended his appreciation to the state of Melaka for hosting the event in the spirit of openness and cooperation that has defined the city for centuries.

“On behalf of all ASEAN delegates, we thank you, Melaka, for opening your hearts and your home to us,” he added.

He noted that Melaka, once a great meeting point of the world and still a vibrant hub today, now welcomes ASEAN and its partners to deliberate on contemporary challenges.

He emphasised that ASEAN is not only about documents or declarations but about its people, friendship and mutual assurance during crises.

He stated that member states will stand side by side as neighbours, partners and friends when crises strike.

“Malaysia is proud to chair the AMMTC this year,” he declared.

He described his role as more than a duty but a privilege to work alongside ASEAN counterparts in building a safer region for future generations. – Bernama