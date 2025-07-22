Azizulhasni Awang named Volkswagen Malaysia’s first brand ambassador

PUCHONG: National track cyclist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang has been unveiled as the first brand ambassador for Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). The announcement was made during a press conference at Volkswagen Puchong (PHS Autohaus Sdn Bhd).

VPCM managing director Renate Noessler highlighted Azizulhasni’s sporting excellence and personal values as key reasons for the partnership. “Azizul’s story is one of ambition, agility and drive. Much like our cars, he represents performance that is purposeful and enduring,” she said.

Noessler emphasised that the collaboration goes beyond a typical endorsement, focusing on shared principles such as discipline and resilience. “This partnership is about building a relationship that connects with Malaysians who value integrity, confidence and long-term reliability,” she added.

Known as the “Pocket Rocketman”, Azizulhasni expressed gratitude for the role, calling it both an honour and a responsibility. “This is more than just a collaboration between an athlete and a brand. It is a meeting of shared values, performance, precision and living up to one’s true potential,” he said.

The Olympic medallist drew parallels between his cycling career and Volkswagen’s design philosophy, citing models like the Touareg as embodying strength and sophistication. “Success doesn’t happen by chance. It is built through discipline, consistency and the courage to push boundaries. These are the values I have lived by, and I see them clearly in the Volkswagen brand,” he said.

Azizulhasni hopes the partnership will inspire Malaysians, particularly the youth, to pursue their ambitions with determination. “This isn’t just about me and the cars. It is about encouraging Malaysians to dream bigger and to see their journey as more than just a destination,” he added.

Volkswagen confirmed that Azizulhasni will feature in upcoming campaigns as part of efforts to strengthen its brand presence in Malaysia. - Bernama