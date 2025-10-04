KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank of Thailand (BOT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen joint efforts in cybersecurity and digital fraud protection.

In a joint statement, BNM and BOT said the initiative also promotes a closer working relationship between the two central banks, enabling more effective information sharing, capacity building, and the exchange of best practices.

The MoU was signed by BNM Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour and BOT Governor Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.

The MoU exemplifies BNM and BOT’s commitment to enhance cybersecurity preparedness and strengthen the cyber defenses of both nations’ financial industries, said the statement.

Commenting on the MoU, Abdul Rasheed said BNM remains committed to enhance the resilience of the country’s financial institutions and strengthen protection of financial consumers against current and emerging cyber threats.

“This partnership with Bank of Thailand will significantly deepen our cooperation in cybersecurity and the fight against digital fraud,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sethaput said the MoU reflects BOT’s commitment to working together with BNM to strengthen cybersecurity and combat digital fraud.

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, close collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential.

“Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the resilience and security of our financial systems for the benefit of consumers in both countries,“ he added.