Blood, duty and faith: Police inspector’s 53 donations and counting

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer who has donated blood 53 times since 2005 is determined to continue the practice to help those in need.

Inspector Raja Zulkhairi Raja Omar, 42, said since 2023, he has been donating blood every two weeks through the apheresis method — a process where only certain blood components are collected — after previously making whole blood donations once every three months.

“After tests confirmed I was suitable for apheresis, which involves donating only platelet and plasma components, I felt a responsibility to do it because not everyone is eligible for this method.

“Moreover, my O+ blood type can be used for all patients,” he said when met at a blood donation programme held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day commemoration here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and National Blood Centre director Dr Mohammad Masrin Md Zahrin.

Raja Zulkhairi said his motivation comes from a sense of duty to society, particularly to help sick children and accident victims.

“As a Muslim, I also view this act as a way to earn continuous ‘pahala’ (divine rewards). I hope more people will come forward to donate blood to help those in need,” he said.

At the event, he received a certificate of appreciation from Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail in recognition of his consistent blood donation contributions.

Born in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Raja Zulkhairi currently serves as an administrative officer at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) under the Bukit Aman Management Department.

A total of 257 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel participated in today’s programme.