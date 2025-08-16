BN aims to reclaim traditional Sabah seats in upcoming state polls

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) will defend all seats it secured in the last Sabah state election while reclaiming traditional seats previously allocated to Bersatu.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed the coalition’s agreement with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to collaborate in the upcoming polls.

“We aim to contest the seats we won, and also traditional seats that we previously gave to Bersatu,“ he said.

Mohamad cited past cooperation where BN ceded seats to Bersatu, only to face betrayal, vowing to prevent a repeat.

He spoke after officiating the Rembau UMNO Division Women’s, Youth, and Puteri Wings meetings.

Addressing tensions between UMNO Youth and DAPSY over a flag incident, Mohamad urged calm to preserve national harmony.

He emphasised dialogue as Malaysia’s multiracial and multireligious fabric requires careful handling. - Bernama